O’Rourke Chooses Rio Grande Valley Cities Among His First Campaign Stops

Beto O’Rourke is wasting no time bringing his “bolder, better Texas” campaign to the Rio Grande Valley as he kicks off his run for governor.

O’Rourke has three campaign appearances in the Valley this week starting Wednesday in Edinburg, where he’ll meet with school board members to discuss challenges facing education in the state. He also plans to meet with Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez.

O’Rourke will be in McAllen Thursday to meet with campaign organizers. He’ll go to Brownsville Friday to discuss job creation measures with local elected leaders, and community safety measures with law enforcement leaders. O’Rourke announced his campaign for governor Monday morning.