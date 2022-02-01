O’Rourke Plans Power Grid-Themed Texas Campaign Tour

Beto O’Rourke plans to mark the anniversary of last year’s deadly winter storm with a statewide campaign tour.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate’s campaign announced on Monday that his “Keeping the Lights On” tour will visit 20 cities and towns in 12-days. The road trip starts on Friday in El Paso and will wrap up in Houston on February 15th, a year after the first day of the storm.

O’Rourke will continue to criticize Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders for their handling of the massive blackout that resulted from the freeze.