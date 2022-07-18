O’Rourke Slightly Outraises Abbott In Latest Reporting Period, Still Lags Overall

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign is reporting that it slightly outraised GOP incumbent Greg Abbott in the latest reporting period.

O’Rourke’s campaign announced on Friday that it had raised more than 27-million-dollars between late February through June, a record figure for campaign fundraising in Texas. Abbott’s campaign announced that he raised nearly 25-million-dollars over the same period.

Abbott still has more cash on hand, with more than 45-million as of June 30th. O’Rourke’s campaign failed to release that figure, but had less than seven-million in the bank in February.