OSHA Investigating After Deadly Heavy Equipment Accident In Rural Hidalgo County

Local and federal investigators are working to learn what led to the death of the operator of an excavator at a worksite near Sullivan City.

Law enforcement authorities were called to a quarry on Vanderpool Road off of Expressway 83 Saturday morning, where an excavator was stuck in a sediment pond and the operator was trapped inside the heavy equipment.

Rescuers were able to pull the operator out but the person did not survive. It’s not clear who the individual was working for. OSHA is among the agencies investigating to determine if any workplace safety rules had been violated.