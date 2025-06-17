OSHA: Texas Led Nation In Workplace Deaths In 2024

Data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Texas led the nation in workplace deaths last year. There were 58 deaths on the job in Texas in 2024, more than in any of the other states. California came in second.

Analysts say the high death toll in Texas may have to do with the rapidly growing economy, especially in high-risk industries such as energy, construction, and logistics. In addition, small subcontractors operating on slim profit margins may cut corners when it comes to compliance with OSHA rules.