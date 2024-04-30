OSHA To Investigate Wind Farm Death Of Weslaco Man

Federal workplace safety officials will be investigating how a worker from the Valley fell to his death inside of a wind turbine at a wind farm northwest of Dallas.

31-year-old Marco Anthony Portillo of Weslaco died in the accidental fall last Wednesday. Portillo was working with the Windthorst Two wind project south of Wichita Falls, and was climbing inside a turbine when he fell. Portillo reportedly was killed instantly. OSHA officials will work to determine if any workplace safety rules had been violated.