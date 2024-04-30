LOCAL

OSHA To Investigate Wind Farm Death Of Weslaco Man

jsalinasBy 294 views
0

Federal workplace safety officials will be investigating how a worker from the Valley fell to his death inside of a wind turbine at a wind farm northwest of Dallas.

31-year-old Marco Anthony Portillo of Weslaco died in the accidental fall last Wednesday. Portillo was working with the Windthorst Two wind project south of Wichita Falls, and was climbing inside a turbine when he fell. Portillo reportedly was killed instantly. OSHA officials will work to determine if any workplace safety rules had been violated.

Walmart To Close Its 51 Health Centers And Virtual Care Service

Previous article

Human Error Allowed Gun Onto Campus

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL