A measles outbreak in Texas is moving from rural parts of the state to large, urban areas. Public health leaders say it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

Lara Anton with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission says, if you got the vaccine as a kid, you don’t need a booster.

The measles warning, which started near Lubbock, is now moving south to both San Antonio and San Marcos. One of the patients visited both UTSA and Texas State while infectious.