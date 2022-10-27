Outrage In South Africa As Charges Dropped In Gang Rape Case

FILE - Women protest after more than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women and armed robbery of a video production crew appeared on court, outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court in South Africa, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. On Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, women’s rights groups in South Africa expressed outrage and criticized police for perceived failures after charges were dropped against 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed/File)

FILE - Women protest after more than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women and armed robbery of a video production crew appeared on court, outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court in South Africa, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. On Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, women’s rights groups in South Africa expressed outrage and criticized police for perceived failures after charges were dropped against 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed/File)

(AP) — Women’s rights groups in South Africa have expressed outrage at the withdrawing of charges against 14 suspects accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine near Johannesburg.

The men were arrested during a police raid at the mine dump after at least eight women were attacked and raped while they were filming a music video in July in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

Reports of the rapes sparked violent protests against illegal miners in the townships around Krugersdorp. But state prosecutors say there is no DNA evidence to tie the men arrested to the rapes and robberies.