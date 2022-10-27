Outrage In South Africa As Charges Dropped In Gang Rape Case

(AP) — Women’s rights groups in South Africa have expressed outrage at the withdrawing of charges against 14 suspects accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine near Johannesburg.
The men were arrested during a police raid at the mine dump after at least eight women were attacked and raped while they were filming a music video in July in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.
Reports of the rapes sparked violent protests against illegal miners in the townships around Krugersdorp. But state prosecutors say there is no DNA evidence to tie the men arrested to the rapes and robberies.