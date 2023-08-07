Outrage Over Border Policy

A Texas Congressman says separating migrant families at the border is bad no matter who’s in charge.

Democrat Joaquin Castro said this type of separation was wrong under President Trump and it’s wrong now. Men are arrested for trespassing while mothers and their children are turned over to the Border Patrol. Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid is aware of at least 26-separations.

In a statement, a White House spokesman called the actions “reckless” and says they undermine the administration’s border management plan.