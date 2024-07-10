Over 1.5 Million Still Without Power In Texas

Over one-and-a-half-million customers are still without power in portions of Texas two days after Hurricane Beryl made landfall. CenterPoint customers are among those without electricity who must also face no air conditioning and food going to waste in powerless refrigerators.

Forecasters say the Gulf Coast region is under a dangerous heatwave today with a heat index that is likely to hit close to 106. CenterPoint Energy says it is prioritizing the restoration of power to facilities critical to health and public safety.

Electrical providers in Montgomery, Polk and Trinity Counties also confirm many of their customers are still without power in what is likely to be a “multi-day effort” to get their grids restored. Remnants of the storm are now wreaking havoc on the Midwest and East Coast.