The number of border crossings from Ukraine has surpassed 10 million for the first time since Russia invaded the country over five months ago.

The UN Refugee Agency reported Tuesday that a total of 10-million 107-thousand 957 border crossings have been recorded. More than half of those who have fled have sought refuge in neighboring Poland.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of others have fled to Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have also ended up in Russia, while tens of thousands have arrived in Belarus. A number of other nations have also taken in r