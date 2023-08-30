Over 200,000 Customers Without Power In Florida

More than 270-thousand customers are without power in Florida as Hurricane Idalia slams into the state. Just after 11 a.m. Eastern, PowerOutage.Us reported there were a little over 273-thousand homes and business suffering power outages.
In a press conference this morning, Governor DeSantis said 55-hundred National Guardsmen have been activated and 30-thousand linemen are ready to address power outages.
DeSantis said they anticipate a lot of downed trees and power lines, and urged, “wherever you are, hunker down and do not take anything for granted.”