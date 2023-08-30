Over 200,000 Customers Without Power In Florida

This image provided by NOAA shows shows Hurricane Idalia over Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (NOAA via AP)

More than 270-thousand customers are without power in Florida as Hurricane Idalia slams into the state. Just after 11 a.m. Eastern, PowerOutage.Us reported there were a little over 273-thousand homes and business suffering power outages.

In a press conference this morning, Governor DeSantis said 55-hundred National Guardsmen have been activated and 30-thousand linemen are ready to address power outages.

DeSantis said they anticipate a lot of downed trees and power lines, and urged, “wherever you are, hunker down and do not take anything for granted.”