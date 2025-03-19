Over 3M Under Blizzard Warnings In Central U.S.

Over three-million people are under blizzard warnings across the central U.S. A powerful winter weather system is blasting heavy snow and high winds from the Central Plains to the Upper Midwest, with gusts up 50-miles-per-hour expected from Kansas to Minnesota.

Forecasters warn there could be dangerous or impossible driving conditions today, bringing traffic to a standstill in cities including Omaha, Des Moines, and Rochester, Minnesota.

The severe weather front could also bring thunderstorms to Illinois and Indiana, capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes.