Over 40 Dead, Dozens Missing As Severe Floods Strike Europe

Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded Thursday, July 15, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP)

(AP) — More than 40 people have died and dozens are missing in Germany and neighboring Belgium as heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed shock at the scope of the flooding and the number of deaths, adding: “We still don’t know the number. But it will be many.” Police said 18 people died in Ahrweiler county, 15 in Euskirchen, three in Rheinbach and two in Cologne.

Belgian media reported four deaths in that country. Among the worst-hit German villages was Schuld, where several homes collapsed as the Ahr River surged over its banks.