Tens of thousands are still without power in East Texas following the severe weather this past weekend. According to power-outage-dot-u-s, more than 75-thousand people are still waiting for the lights to come back on.

The storms last week brought heavy rain and strong winds to the area, causing damage to homes and businessess. Governor Greg Abbott modified a disaster proclamation for Ochiltree and Cass counties on Saturday to include several more East Texas counties.