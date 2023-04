Reported crime in San Antonio is down just over two-percent so far this year, but there’s a sharp increase in car thefts. Police Chief William McManus presented first-quarter crime stats to the city council’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday.

Crimes against people and crimes against society are both down overall, but property crimes are up slightly, mainly because of a 59-percent increase in car thefts. McManus says cars are stolen mostly to be used in other crimes, or to be sold in Mexico.