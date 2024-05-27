Overhaul Of Downtown Brownsville Water Infrastructure Underway

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Work is underway to make major improvements to the antiquated water and wastewater infrastructure in downtown Brownsville. The project will replace nearly 20,000 linear feet of water and wastewater lines, some of which date back to the 1920’s.

City officials say the long overdue infrastructure upgrades will result in improved water capacity, reliability, and service which has become essential to bringing new businesses to downtown Brownsville, and to those older properties being restored and repurposed. The $14.5 million project is being funded by grants to the city via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.