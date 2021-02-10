Owner Of Dog That Attacked Girl Facing Two Charges

(AP) — Prosecutors says the owner of a dog that attacked a 3-year-old girl at a suburban Houston restaurant last month has been charged with injury to a child. Jennifer Romano was charged on Monday with injury to a child and tampering with evidence for the Jan. 9 attack on Ronin Waldroup.

Authorities allege Romano’s dog, a pit bull named Kingston, bit Ronin in the face during an unprovoked attack as the girl and her family were waiting in line to order at a restaurant in the Houston suburb of Spring. John Kovach, Romano’s attorney called the attack “a tragedy. We are praying for this child.”