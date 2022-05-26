Oxford Students Walk Out To Support Robb School In Texas

Oxford High School students walked out of classes, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Oxford, Mich., to show their support for the Uvalde Texas community and the recent mass shooting that occurred at an elementary school. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP)

Oxford High School students walked out of classes, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Oxford, Mich., to show their support for the Uvalde Texas community and the recent mass shooting that occurred at an elementary school. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP)

(AP) — Hundreds of students at Oxford High School in Michigan walked out to show their support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas. Four Oxford students were killed in a school shooting last November. Many students walked to the Oxford football field and formed the letter ‘U’ for Uvalde.

Andrew Sholtz says Oxford went through the same thing. He says he lost friends. Oxford school officials knew a walkout was planned and worked to ensure students would be safe.

Spokeswoman Danielle Stublensky says, “Our hearts are with Uvalde.” A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the Oxford school shooting. His parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Nineteen kids were killed in Texas.