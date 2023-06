If the five passengers on a missing submersible are still alive, their oxygen is likely gone or close to it.

The Titan disappeared Sunday with five people on board bound for the wreck of the RMS Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard had estimated that the 96 hours of oxygen on the vessel would have been used up a little after 7 am Eastern time. Crews continue to search for the submersible in an area some 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts