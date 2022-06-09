Oz Wins Pa. Senate Primary Ahead Of Showdown With Fetterman

FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during campaign appearances in May 2022 in Pennsylvania. McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to Oz, ending his campaign Friday, June 3, as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn't give him enough votes to make up the deficit. (AP Photo/File)

(AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz has won Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senate primary after a dayslong recount. The celebrity heart surgeon will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November in a race that could help determine control of the closely divided Senate. The state revealed the results of the recount Wednesday, which determined that Oz had beaten former hedge fund CEO David McCormick by 951 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast. Oz had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he suffered four days before the May 17 primary election.