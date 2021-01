McAllen Public Utility Board trustee Tony Aguirre has announced his candidacy for a seat on the city commission.

Aguirre announced Monday he’s running for the District 1 post being vacated by Javier Villalobos as he launches a bid to become mayor of McAllen. Aguirre has served on the P-U-B for 27 years. He is the second candidate for the District 1 commission seat.

Attorney Lucia Thompson announced her candidacy to succeed Villalobos last week.