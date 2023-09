This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County Prison via AP)

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County Prison via AP)

Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante continues to elude police in Pennsylvania. The head of the State Police said today there was a possible sighting, but that turned up to be a false lead after a search in West Chester.

Cavalcante has been on the run for nearly a week after he escaped from the Chester County Prison, about 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens did say today he believes Cavalcante is in the police search perimeter.