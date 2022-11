Pennsylvania’s outgoing Republican Senator says former President Trump shouldn’t be allowed to run for the White House again.

Pat Toomey says Trump should be disqualified for his actions on January 6th of last year and for denying the outcome of the 2020 election.

The retiring Toomey has been speaking out to members of the media about Trump inserting himself into the midterms. He says those actions focused the election to be about Trump and not about important state and national issues.