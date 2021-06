Weslaco police have arrested two men believed responsible for a rash of auto thefts throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Investigators say the two are connected to the thefts of numerous Honda CRV’s over the past several weeks. 26-year-old Jorge Humberto Martinez-Chavez and 25-year-old Raul Aguila are charged with property theft and engaging in organized crime.

Weslaco police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or has any information about the suspects to call them at 968-8591.