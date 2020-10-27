Pair Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death Of Ex-Harlingen High Football Player

Two Harlingen men have been arraigned on charges of murder in the death this week of another Harlingen man they’re accused of attacking two weekends ago.

50-year-old Angel Pizano and 42-year-old Eduardo Aceves were brought before a judge Tuesday, then ordered back to jail on bonds of 1 million dollars each. Pizano, Aceves, and a third man, 50-year-old Juan Zapata Lozano of Combes, are accused of stabbing 43-year-old Lesley Hunter and leaving him to die.

Hunter was found barely alive along the side of the road near North Sunshine Strip and La Paloma Avenue. The one-time Harlingen High School football star succumbed to his wounds on Monday. The third suspect is expected to be arraigned on the murder charge Wednesday.