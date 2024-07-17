Pair From Donna Charged With Murder After McAllen Homicide Investigation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two Donna residents have been arraigned on murder charges in the deadly shooting of a man in McAllen.

Police arrested 30-year-old Nathan Germain and 31-year-old Carmen Valdez at a home on the 1300 block of South 19th-1/2 Street, where officers found another Donna resident, 36-year-old David Martinez, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police had gone to the home late Monday morning, responding to a call they say was made by one of the individuals arrested. Germain was arraigned on charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Valdez is charged with murder and with several drug-related counts. The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been revealed.