Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bomber Kills 59, Wounds Over 150

(AP) — Officials say a suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan, killing at least 59 people and wounding over 150 more.

The bombing caused the roof to collapse, and most of the casualties were police. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound, located in a high-security zone with other government buildings.

A commander for the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility but hours later, a spokesperson for the group distanced it from the attack. Pakistan, which is mostly Sunni Muslim, has seen a surge in militant violence since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their cease-fire with government forces. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said: “This is no less than an attack on Pakistan.”