Pakistani PM Unwell, Tests Positive For COVID For 3rd Time

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, prime minister of Pakistan, speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

(AP) — Pakistan’s information minister says Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has tested positive for the coronavirus and is feeling unwell a day after returning from London. She asked the nation in a tweet on Tuesday to pray for his speedy recovery. It’s the third time that Sharif had tested positive for the virus; the first two times were in June 2020 and in January this year. Sharif travelled earlier this month to the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where he participated at the annual U.N. climate summit, known as COP27. From there, he went on to London on a private trip to see his elder brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He returned home on Monday.

 

