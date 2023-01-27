WORLD

Palestinian Gunman Kills 6 Near Jerusalem Synagogue

jsalinasBy
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team evacuate a body after a shooting attack near a synagogue in Jerusalem , Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing five people and wounding five others in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, medical officials said. The attack was halted when the gunman was shot by police. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

(AP) — Officials say a Palestinian gunman killed six people and wounded four others near a synagogue in east Jerusalem in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years. The gunman was shot by police. The attack came a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians during a raid at a refugee camp in the West Bank.

The latest attack took place as worshippers were celebrating the Jewish Sabbath and set off public celebrations in both the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The burst of violence poses an early challenge for Israel’s new government, which is dominated by ultranationalists who have pushed for a hard line against Palestinian violence.

