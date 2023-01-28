Palestinian Teen Wounds 2, Day After 7 Killed In Jerusalem

(AP) — Israeli authorities say a 13-year-old Palestinian has opened fire and wounded at least two people in east Jerusalem. The shooting on Saturday occurred less than a day after another attacker killed seven people outside a synagogue there in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008.

The surge in violence marks the latest major escalation in one of the bloodiest months in Israel and the occupied West Bank in years. Earlier this week, the Israeli military killed nine Palestinians in a West Bank raid.

The events, just a day before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in the region, pose a pivotal test for Israel’s new far-right government.