Palestinians Bury Dead As Risk Of Flare-Up With Israel Ebbs

Palestinian rescuers inspect the site of a damaged building following an Israeli forces raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in the flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, in one of the deadliest days of fighting in years. The Israeli military said it was conducting an operation to arrest militants when a gun battle erupted. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

(AP) — Palestinians marched in anger as they buried the last of 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire the day before. That’s even as the likelihood of a major conflagration appeared to ebb following the deadliest Israeli raid in two decades.

The raid in the Jenin refugee camp descended into a gunbattle Thursday that killed at least nine Palestinians, while clashes elsewhere left another dead. Gaza militants then fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes overnight. But the exchange was limited.

While residents of Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank remained on edge Friday, midday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound passed in relative calm. Parties to the conflict appeared not to be interested in further escalation.