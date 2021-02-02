Palestinians Give First Vaccines After Israel Shares Supply

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

(AP) — The Palestinian Authority has administered its first known coronavirus vaccinations after receiving thousands of doses from Israel.

Israel began transferring 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Palestinians this week, and the first doses will go to front-line medical workers. The Palestinians hope to acquire tens of thousands more doses in the coming weeks through a World Health Organization program.

Even if those materialize, it could take several months to administer enough vaccines to bring the outbreak under control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israel is on track to vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of March.