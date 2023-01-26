Palestinians: Israeli Troops Kill 10 In West Bank Violence

(AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli forces have killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank. It was one of the deadliest days in years in the territory and increased the risk of a major flare-up in Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

In retaliation, the Palestinian Authority declared it would halt the security cooperation that has solidified the authority’s hold over the West Bank.

A gunbattle erupted when the Israeli military conducted a rare daytime operation in the Jenin refugee camp that it said was meant to prevent an imminent attack against Israelis.