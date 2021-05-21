Palestinians See Victory In Gaza Truce As Israel Warns Hamas

Palestinians on a horse carte loaded with belongings, pass by destroyed homes, to which they returned following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

(AP) — Palestinians have rallied by the thousands after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to any further hostilities. The 11-day conflict left more than 200 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Gaza Strip. But the rocket barrages fired by Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers that brought life to a standstill in much of Israel were seen by many Palestinians as a bold response to perceived Israeli abuses in Jerusalem. Scattered clashes broke out at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site after Friday prayers in an early test for the cease-fire.