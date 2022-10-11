Palmhurst Resident The Latest Big Lottery Winner In The Valley

The Rio Grande Valley has been getting some good lottery luck recently. Someone from Palmhurst Tuesday scored one-million dollars with the purchase of a scratch-off ticket in the One Million Dollar Ultimate game.

The individual bought the ticket at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Dove and North 23rd in McAllen. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, is the fourth person in the past two months from the Valley to win at least a million dollars in the Texas Lottery.

Last week, a Brownsville resident claimed a 4-million dollar prize after matching five numbers in the September 23rd Mega Millions drawing. On September 21st, a Harlingen resident claimed the top prize in the 20 Million Dollar Supreme scratch-off game. And on August 18th, a Mission resident scored a million dollar scratch-off ticket in the Million Dollar Loteria game.