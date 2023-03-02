Palmview Man Arraigned In Christmas Day Killing Of His Brother

A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother has been arraigned on a charge of murder.

The charge stems from a fight between the brothers on Christmas Day during which 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz bashed his brother Saul with a pipe. When Saul didn’t get back up, Luis drove him to Mission Regional Medical Center where Saul was pronounced dead.

Luis was arrested at the hospital after telling Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies what had happened. He was initially charged with aggravated assault. The charge was upgraded to murder after the autopsy determined the victim’s death was a homicide.