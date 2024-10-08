Palmview Man Jailed After Neglecting Young Son

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Palmview dad is behind bars after his 4-year-old son was found wandering outside their home – naked. 27-year-old Edwin Ibanez was jailed Tuesday on a $200,000 bond after being arraigned on charges of endangering a child and possessing illegal drugs.

Ibanez had been arrested Monday afternoon after a neighbor spotted the unclothed child in the street in their south Palmview neighborhood. The neighbor called police and showed them were the boy lived. The front door was open, police walked in, found Ibanez asleep, and spotted evidence of drug use.