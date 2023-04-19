LOCALTRENDING

Palmview Murder-Suicide Victims Named

Palmview police are still working to get some questions answered but they have released the names of the woman and man killed in a murder-suicide last week.  52-year-old Ramon Coronel and 49-year-old Claudia Gonzalez Coronel were found dead from single gunshot wounds at a local building supply store.

It was a little after 7 the Monday morning of April 10th when a store employee called police about a man with a gun who’d been arguing with a woman, and that two gunshots were fired. Police haven’t said if they’ve learned what the pair were arguing about.

