Palmview Sides With T-E-A In Recommended Intervention In La Joya ISD

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Palmview City Council has approved a resolution supporting the Texas Education Agency’s recommendation to partially take over the La Joya Independent School District.

Palmview joins Penitas and Sullivan City which have also passed resolutions supporting a TEA intervention. The TEA issued a report in May recommending a state-appointed board of managers replace the elected La Joya school board. The report referenced the bribery and extortion indictments against two former school trustees and three former school district administrators.

The La Joya ISD is fighting the TEA, saying personnel and policy changes have been made in the six years since corruption crept into the district.