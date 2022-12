Palmview’s new police chief is on the job. Jose Trevino was sworn in Monday, a couple of weeks after he was hired for the position.

Trevino comes to Palmview from Port Arthur where he’d been the director of campus safety and security for Lamar State College.

The job brings Trevino back to the Rio Grande Valley. He had been a police officer with the San Juan PD from 2003 to 2012. Trevino takes over from Gilberto Zamora.