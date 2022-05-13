Pandemic-Era Asylum Limits In Hands Of Federal Judge

FILE-Robert R. Summerhays, a federal judge hears arguments Friday, May 13, 2022 on whether the Biden administration can lift pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants requesting asylum later this month.(AP Photo/Harry Hamburg, File)

FILE-Robert R. Summerhays, a federal judge hears arguments Friday, May 13, 2022 on whether the Biden administration can lift pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants requesting asylum later this month.(AP Photo/Harry Hamburg, File)

(AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana is considering whether the Biden administration can end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum. After a hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays did not say when he will rule, but said it will be soon. The restrictions are set to expire May 23.

Summerays has previously given signs that he’ll rule in favor of Louisiana, Arizona and 19 other states that have sued to preserve Title 42 authority.

The policy denies migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Texas has filed a challenge of its own.