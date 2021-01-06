Pandemic-Era Mardi Gras: No Big Crowds, But Plenty Of Cake

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Mondo Kayo parades down Chartres Street during Mardi Gras, in New Orleans. A subdued Carnival season begins Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic put an end to the crowd-heavy balls and street parades that draw thousands of people to the city every year. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

(AP) — A subdued Carnival season is starting in New Orleans. This year the coronavirus pandemic has put an end to the crowd-heavy balls and street parades that draw thousands of people to the city every year.

Mardi Gras season always starts on Jan. 6 and ends on Fat Tuesday, which this year falls on Feb. 16. The pandemic hasn’t stopped notoriously creative New Orleanians from coming up with socially distant ways to celebrate.

On Wednesday, a group that usually parades through the French Quarter to kick off the season has created a series of live scenes that spectators will view while driving by in their cars.