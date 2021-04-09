Pandemic, Hunger Forces Thousands Into Sex Work In Mexico

Sex worker Geraldine wearing cat make-up sits on her usual corner as she waits for clients outside the Revolution subway station, in Mexico City, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Geraldine, 30, a sex worker since age 15, says many of her regular clients have stopped coming amid the coronavirus pandemic and that seeing new clients presents new health and security risks. She is most concerned about the risk of bringing COVID-19 home to her partner, who has diabetes. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(AP) — Hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic have forced former sex workers in Mexico back into the trade years after they left. It has also made it more dangerous, and reduced some to having sex in cars or on sidewalks for lack of available hotels.

An activist group known as “The Street Brigade” says it found 15,200 sex workers on Mexico City’s streets during a survey in August. That’s about twice the number before the pandemic. The group’s leader estimates 40% of those on the streets now are women forced to return by the pandemic.