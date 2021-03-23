Pandemic Takes A Political Toll On Massachusetts Governor

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks at a mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Natick Mall in Natick, Mass. A year of battling the spread of the coronavirus has taken a political toll on Baker as he faces slumping popularity. (Matt Stone/Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) — A year battling the spread of the COVID-19 virus has taken a political toll on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as he faces slumping popularity — even as the state begins to envision a life after the pandemic with the distribution of vaccines.

In the early months of the pandemic, the Republican won plaudits among many residents for his willingness to take tough steps like shuttering schools and non-essential businesses and ordering mask mandates.

In recent months, Baker has instead found himself struggling with a series of gaffes including a botched rollout of a website meant to help residents schedule vaccine appointments.