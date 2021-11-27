Panel OKs Bid To Demolish Wright Brothers’ 1st Bike Shop

FILE - In this undated photo, a sign notes the site of the Wright brothers' bike shop outside the former Gem City Ice Cream building in Dayton, Ohio. The Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals has approved the city’s request to demolish a 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop. The city wants to tear down the site because the building has deteriorated to a point where it can no longer be maintained and redeveloped. (Ty Greenlees/Dayton Daily News via AP, File)