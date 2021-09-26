NATIONAL

Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T Bill, Crunch Time For Biden Agenda

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., joined at left by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — Democrats have pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee. The near party-line vote came during an unusual Saturday meeting held virtually during the ongoing pandemic. The bill embodies President Joe Biden’s domestic aspirations. Approval marks just a minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging the measure a step closer to debate by the full House. Democratic leaders are still hunting behind the scenes for compromises to resolve internal divisions over the legislation. Moderate California Democrat Scott Peters voted against the measure on Saturday, illustrating the challenges leaders face in uniting the party.

 

