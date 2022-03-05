Paper License Plate Problem To Be Addressed By Lawmakers

The Texas legislature will be taking on the state’s paper license problem before the next session. That’s according to a spokesperson for House Speaker Dade Phelan.

The ongoing issue will be studied during interim hearings and is expected to be one of the interim changes to be announced in the coming weeks. This comes after the legislature passed HB 3927 last year, which gave the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles the ability to cut off access to its dealer portal for suspected fraudsters.

Criminals use fake photos and stolen IDs to obtain car dealership licenses before selling them to allow unfit cars on the roads and to cover up crime.