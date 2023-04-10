Pardon And Parole Board Takes Up Perry Case

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry. Perry was convicted of murder for fatally shooting an armed protester in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice, a Texas jury ruled Friday, April 7, 2023. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry. Perry was convicted of murder for fatally shooting an armed protester in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice, a Texas jury ruled Friday, April 7, 2023. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)

The Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles is reviewing the case of convicted murderer Daniel Perry. KXAN-TV reports the board has started an expedited investigation after receiving a request from Governor Greg Abbott.

Perry was found guilty of murder last Friday for fatally shooting Garrett Foster during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, and Abbott announced he would pardon him the following day.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said it was “deeply troubling” that Abbott would intervene in the legal proceedings following Perry’s conviction, adding that a jury gets to decide if someone is innocent, not the governor.