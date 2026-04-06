The parents of a toddler are facing charges in Hershey, Pennsylvania after authorities say the child entered a wolf enclosure at ZooAmerica.

Police say a 17-month-old squeezed through a small opening in the outer fence of the wolf enclosure over the weekend while their parents appeared “to be paying attention to their cellphones.”

Hershey Entertainment and Resorts said the child reached their hand through the fence, at which point one of the wolves “instinctively and naturally” grabbed onto it with its mouth before several bystanders intervened to pull the child away. The parents are charged with misdemeanor child endangerment.